GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

GDS Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GDS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 182,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

