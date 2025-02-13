GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

