Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $79,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $118,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $2,465,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.15. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

