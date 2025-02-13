Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

