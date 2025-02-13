Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 927.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 30,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

