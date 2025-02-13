Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stake Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

