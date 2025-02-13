Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s (TV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 280.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
