Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,155,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 845,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 340,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 178,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 601,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 131,081 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.