HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 3,827.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,276.32. This trade represents a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,942,629 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,486. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

