H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEES. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.7 %

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $87.51 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.