Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

