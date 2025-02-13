Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 13,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.68 and a 200-day moving average of $306.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

