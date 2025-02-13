Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.06 and last traded at C$35.16. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.92.

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

