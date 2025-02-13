HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

