Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 763,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

