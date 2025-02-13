Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1,606.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,210 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 340,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

