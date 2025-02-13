Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,004.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:PMAY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

