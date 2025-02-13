Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAYFree Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,004.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:PMAY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May (BATS:PMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.