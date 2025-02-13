Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Insmed

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,950.36. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $188,686.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,589 shares in the company, valued at $24,874,439.04. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,833 shares of company stock worth $37,345,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,243,000 after purchasing an additional 273,759 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Insmed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,126,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,959,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,299,000 after buying an additional 96,377 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.