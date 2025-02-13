International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMXI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

International Money Express Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 133.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $564.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.