International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
International Money Express stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $564.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
