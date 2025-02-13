Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

