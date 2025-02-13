Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $37.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,794,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after buying an additional 298,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after acquiring an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after acquiring an additional 365,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

