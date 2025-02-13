Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $37.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.47.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.0 %
INVH stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.
Invitation Homes Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.38%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
See Also
