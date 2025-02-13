IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IQV. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $197.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $218.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in IQVIA by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

