iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.25% of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

