iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.22. 17,820 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.39% of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

