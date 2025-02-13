ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 136,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ITT by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $145.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.95 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

