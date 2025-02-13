Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 12,251.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 406.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after acquiring an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jabil by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 293,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 574,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,895,000 after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

