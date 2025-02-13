Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $2,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 665.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

