Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 22,942 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,934 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.27.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

