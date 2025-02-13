Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 8,882 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $358.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

