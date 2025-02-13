Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,712 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MARA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 378,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MARA by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MARA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MARA by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,557,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 5.76. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $2,956,634. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

