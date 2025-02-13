Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 500 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $890,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

