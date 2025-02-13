Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of MORT opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

