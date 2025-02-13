Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 446.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 49.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 409,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 135,726 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $822.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
