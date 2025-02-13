Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 712,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

