Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 245.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in BOX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $420,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,830,295.97. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,592,503.70. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

