Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hawkins by 7.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

