Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,995.46. This represents a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,142.70. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,175 shares of company stock worth $2,236,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

