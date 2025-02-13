Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

