Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $250,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Separately, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

BATS IYLD opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.