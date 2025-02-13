Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 164.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 715,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 31.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,314 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ryerson by 4.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 2,131,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryerson by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

