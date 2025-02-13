Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 130,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IRBO opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $795.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

