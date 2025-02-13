Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGBH opened at $24.60 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.