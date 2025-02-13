Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.03. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,396.18. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,506. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.