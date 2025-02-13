Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 64.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Flushing Financial stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

