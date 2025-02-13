Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,569,000. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.48 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

