Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $40.28.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.