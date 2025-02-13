Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $227,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

