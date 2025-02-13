Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

