JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

IRT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

