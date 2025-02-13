Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.06.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 12 month low of $119.25 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after purchasing an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after purchasing an additional 356,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

